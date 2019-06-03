Jindal Poly Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 441.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.82% to Rs 950.60 crore

Net Loss of Poly Films reported to Rs 441.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 71.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 950.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 780.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 353.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 3693.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2950.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

950.60780.343693.512950.5214.2111.4211.5610.26180.59100.40487.91310.63154.6871.27385.73208.58-441.47-71.27-353.0114.53

