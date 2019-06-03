Krypton Industries standalone net profit rises 121.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.99% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of Krypton Industries rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.99% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 36.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.286.52 27 36.1829.32 23 OPM %15.108.28 -9.988.29 - PBDT0.890.65 37 2.501.55 61 PBT0.380.12 217 0.91-0.12 LP NP0.310.14 121 0.93-0.04 LP
