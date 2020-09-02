JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of V I P Industries approves disposal of land and building
Business Standard

Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.16% to Rs 12.17 crore

Net loss of Bhagwati Autocast reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.16% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.1723.03 -47 OPM %-3.046.77 -PBDT-0.441.36 PL PBT-1.010.75 PL NP-0.970.56 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU