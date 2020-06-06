Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 4.80% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Vedanta reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12521.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 14.96% to Rs 540.58 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 4.80% to Rs 51.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.96% to Rs 540.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.96% to Rs 226.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 2410.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2292.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales540.58635.70 -15 2410.482292.08 5 OPM %17.8014.98 -16.9714.15 - PBDT96.6894.81 2 401.13330.39 21 PBT69.0478.70 -12 291.71267.98 9 NP51.8054.41 -5 226.25175.44 29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 15:52 IST

