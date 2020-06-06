Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 4.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.96% to Rs 540.58 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 4.80% to Rs 51.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.96% to Rs 540.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.96% to Rs 226.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 2410.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2292.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

