Cipla launches Covid-19 RT-PCR test

Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India.

The test kit is in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems. The announcement was made before market hours today, 20 May 2021.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.66% higher at Rs 910 on BSE.

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. Cipla already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with the sensitivity of 98.6% and the specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test. The test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

ViraGen used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country.

Cipla said that the launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming its ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space. The company plans to commence supply of the detection kit from 25 May 2021.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)