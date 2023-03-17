Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spurts 2.25%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.46%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 3.62% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.08% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 2.25% today to trade at Rs 566.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.46% to quote at 19326.85. The index is down 4.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.98% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 1.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 11.09 % over last one year compared to the 0.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 3.62% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5873 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68358 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 622.4 on 01 Feb 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)