Jindal Steel & Power records 16% growth in sales in Q1

Achieves 17% growth in steel & related products production in Q1

Jindal Steel & Power recorded steel & related products production of 1.57 MT (Million Tonnes) and sales of 1.51 MT during the quarter of April - June 2019. The quarterly steel & related products production & sales saw a robust 17% and 16% growth respectively during Q1 FY20 on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly production and sales of steel & related products stood at 1.35 MT and 1.30 MT respectively in Q1FY19.

First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 10:41 IST

