JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 12.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO
Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 878.48 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 12.29% to Rs 190.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 878.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 918.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales878.48918.45 -4 OPM %70.0168.47 -PBDT332.10358.03 -7 PBT321.64348.74 -8 NP190.16216.80 -12

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:33 IST

