JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 12.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 878.48 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 12.29% to Rs 190.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 878.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 918.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.878.48918.4570.0168.47332.10358.03321.64348.74190.16216.80

