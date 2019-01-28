Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 78.56% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 7706.71 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 78.56% to Rs 126.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 590.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 7706.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6360.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7706.716360.22 21 OPM %18.5818.68 -PBDT685.171042.41 -34 PBT82.43458.41 -82 NP126.68590.81 -79

