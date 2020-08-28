JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 276.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 276.92% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.384.69 15 OPM %14.314.90 -PBDT0.720.18 300 PBT0.680.15 353 NP0.490.13 277

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU