Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 276.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 4.93% in the June 2020 quarter
Adharshila Capital Services standalone net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 5.38 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 276.92% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.384.69 15 OPM %14.314.90 -PBDT0.720.18 300 PBT0.680.15 353 NP0.490.13 277
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU