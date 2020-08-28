Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 276.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 276.92% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.384.6914.314.900.720.180.680.150.490.13

