Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.62% to Rs 7.44 croreNet Loss of Joonktolle Tea & Industries reported to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 92.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.4411.38 -35 92.13100.77 -9 OPM %-123.39-51.32 --12.85-9.55 - PBDT-10.84-2.10 -416 -18.15-9.54 -90 PBT-12.71-4.14 -207 -25.58-17.07 -50 NP-12.47-3.83 -226 -24.28-16.13 -51
