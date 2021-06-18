JSW Steel Ltd sees sustained selling

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 664.65, down 4.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 242.07% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 148.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 664.65, down 4.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.JSW Steel Ltd has eased around 5.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095.1, down 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 662.5, down 4.99% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd jumped 242.07% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 148.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

