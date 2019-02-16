Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 7000.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 7000.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.6214.92 18 OPM %4.600.54 -PBDT0.950.08 1088 PBT0.910.05 1720 NP0.710.01 7000

