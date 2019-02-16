Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 7000.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the September 2018 quarter
Sonal Adhesives reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2018 quarter
Sreechem Resins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 17.62 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 7000.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.6214.92 18 OPM %4.600.54 -PBDT0.950.08 1088 PBT0.910.05 1720 NP0.710.01 7000
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU