K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.89 -31 OPM %63.9383.15 -PBDT0.320.62 -48 PBT0.320.62 -48 NP0.320.09 256

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:56 IST

