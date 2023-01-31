K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.610.8963.9383.150.320.620.320.620.320.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)