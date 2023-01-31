K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 255.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex slips 255 pts, consumer durables shares decline
Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.89 -31 OPM %63.9383.15 -PBDT0.320.62 -48 PBT0.320.62 -48 NP0.320.09 256
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU