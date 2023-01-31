Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 98.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
P B A Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
-
Sales decline 52.07% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 98.31% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.07% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.743.63 -52 OPM %3.45-13.50 -PBDT3.632.04 78 PBT3.511.92 83 NP3.511.77 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU