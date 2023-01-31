Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 98.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.07% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 98.31% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.07% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.743.633.45-13.503.632.043.511.923.511.77

