Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 98.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.07% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 98.31% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.07% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.743.63 -52 OPM %3.45-13.50 -PBDT3.632.04 78 PBT3.511.92 83 NP3.511.77 98

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:56 IST

