Volumes spurt at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 October 2021.

TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares. The stock rose 13.32% to Rs.9,998.00. Volumes stood at 6450 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 3.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35987 shares. The stock increased 11.51% to Rs.5,192.95. Volumes stood at 28915 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 11.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.971.85. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd clocked volume of 29.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.34% to Rs.6,930.00. Volumes stood at 7.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 29.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.92% to Rs.441.75. Volumes stood at 10 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)