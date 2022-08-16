Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DFM Foods Ltd, Ritco Logistics Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2022.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 84.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5818 shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 304.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6474 shares in the past one month.

Ritco Logistics Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 185.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5651 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd spurt 19.93% to Rs 73.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4829 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd advanced 19.92% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3772 shares in the past one month.

