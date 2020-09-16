Karnavati Finance standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Karnavati Finance declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.370.8843.2464.770.150.160.150.160.110.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)