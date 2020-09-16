JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Roxy Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Karnavati Finance standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Karnavati Finance declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.370.88 -58 OPM %43.2464.77 -PBDT0.150.16 -6 PBT0.150.16 -6 NP0.110.12 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU