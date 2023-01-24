Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 398.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 144.00 croreNet profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 398.56% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 144.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales144.00126.05 14 OPM %9.195.87 -PBDT45.1614.12 220 PBT39.888.66 361 NP38.097.64 399
