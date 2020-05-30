JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 5.19% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1258.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 256.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 4887.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4230.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1258.531258.33 0 4887.804230.98 16 OPM %9.6810.79 -10.1710.41 - PBDT96.5097.89 -1 384.54312.14 23 PBT82.7889.26 -7 327.86278.19 18 NP62.0358.97 5 256.30180.86 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU