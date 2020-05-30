KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 5.19% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 1258.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1258.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 256.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 4887.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4230.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1258.531258.334887.804230.989.6810.7910.1710.4196.5097.89384.54312.1482.7889.26327.86278.1962.0358.97256.30180.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)