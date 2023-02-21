Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 40.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 155.56 croreNet profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 40.30% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 155.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales155.56154.36 1 OPM %93.3984.96 -PBDT44.9971.24 -37 PBT44.9670.19 -36 NP40.7168.19 -40
