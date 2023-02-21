Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 40.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 155.56 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 40.30% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 155.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.155.56154.3693.3984.9644.9971.2444.9670.1940.7168.19

