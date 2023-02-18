JUST IN
Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.10% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.10% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.632.18 -71 OPM %1.594.13 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT0.010.08 -88 NP0.010.08 -88

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:34 IST

