Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.10% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Netripples Software declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.10% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.632.18 -71 OPM %1.594.13 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT0.010.08 -88 NP0.010.08 -88
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
