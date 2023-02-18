Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.10% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.10% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.632.181.594.130.010.090.010.080.010.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)