Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 42.59 croreNet Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 28.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 29.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.5950.14 -15 OPM %4.23-7.32 -PBDT-40.19-39.07 -3 PBT-46.23-45.05 -3 NP-28.00-29.96 7
