JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pennar Industries receives NCLT approval to merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro with itself

Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Kesoram Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 1036.58 crore

Net profit of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 158.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 1036.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 985.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 254.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 463.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 3878.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3587.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1036.58985.33 5 3878.663587.11 8 OPM %11.74-3.87 -5.05-1.93 - PBDT40.52-125.77 LP -133.12-262.06 49 PBT8.80-160.17 LP -266.20-390.29 32 NP20.75-158.17 LP -254.25-463.51 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements