Kesoram Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 1036.58 croreNet profit of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 158.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 1036.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 985.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 254.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 463.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 3878.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3587.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1036.58985.33 5 3878.663587.11 8 OPM %11.74-3.87 -5.05-1.93 - PBDT40.52-125.77 LP -133.12-262.06 49 PBT8.80-160.17 LP -266.20-390.29 32 NP20.75-158.17 LP -254.25-463.51 45
