Khadim India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Khadim India resumes manufacturing and retail operations
Two held for abducting foreign national, demanding Rs 2 crore ransom
Khadim India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Avoid gathering during Eid: Muslim religious leaders appeal to community in Rajasthan
-
Sales decline 72.05% to Rs 60.40 croreNet loss of Khadim India reported to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.05% to Rs 60.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 216.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales60.40216.07 -72 OPM %-23.639.24 -PBDT-17.1015.11 PL PBT-27.345.24 PL NP-27.763.35 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU