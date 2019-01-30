Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 214.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 582.52 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 214.04% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 582.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 488.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales582.52488.52 19 OPM %12.106.33 -PBDT66.2928.66 131 PBT52.2815.59 235 NP34.4510.97 214
