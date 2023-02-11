Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.15% to Rs 3.24 croreNet Loss of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.244.92 -34 OPM %-26.549.35 -PBDT-0.92-0.86 -7 PBT-1.65-1.23 -34 NP-1.65-1.23 -34
