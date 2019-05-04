Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.36% to Rs 252.02 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 32.20% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.36% to Rs 252.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.65% to Rs 55.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 710.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 600.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales252.02308.71 -18 710.24600.50 18 OPM %18.9624.04 -12.3512.29 - PBDT52.8878.57 -33 102.0889.94 13 PBT46.5073.89 -37 80.2372.68 10 NP32.5948.07 -32 55.2649.94 11
