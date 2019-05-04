Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.36% to Rs 252.02 crore

Net profit of declined 32.20% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.36% to Rs 252.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.65% to Rs 55.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 710.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 600.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

