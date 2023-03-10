KNR Construction gets LoA for road projects

KNR Constructions said that it has received two separate letter of awards (LoAs) for construction of four lane with paved shoulder in Karnataka on hybrid annuity mode under NH(O).

The company received Letter of Award for "Construction of Access Controlled four laning with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagara Section of NH-275 from Design Ch. Km 169+000 at Near SH-86 Ramanathapura - Terakanambi Road/KR junction in Hunsur to Design Ch. Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli Near SH-117 Yelawala - KR Nagara Road junction on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package IV)."

The bid project cost stood at Rs 650 crore and the construction period of the project is 24 months and operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

Separately, the company has received "Letter of Award for Construction of Access Controlled four laning with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagara Section of NH-275 from Design Ch. Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli near SH-117 Yelawala-KR Nagara Road Junction to design Ch. Km214+535 joining (at Ch. Km 131+180 approx) to Srirangapatna bypass near Paschima Vahini under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package V)."

The bid project cost stood at Rs 690.30 crore and the construction period is 24 months and operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 105.76 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher from Rs 49.81 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 2.4% year on year to Rs 874.93 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.27% to Rs 273.65 on the BSE.

