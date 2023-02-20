JUST IN
Broader market outperforms; PSU bank shares decline
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 87.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 861.78 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 87.28% to Rs 200.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 861.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 738.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales861.78738.76 17 OPM %88.6675.13 -PBDT240.76160.76 50 PBT234.71154.82 52 NP200.75107.19 87

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:56 IST

