Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 87.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sensex jumps 710 pts, PSU bank stocks advance
-
Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 861.78 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 87.28% to Rs 200.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 861.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 738.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales861.78738.76 17 OPM %88.6675.13 -PBDT240.76160.76 50 PBT234.71154.82 52 NP200.75107.19 87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU