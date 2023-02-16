Kothari Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2023.

Kothari Products Ltd lost 11.15% to Rs 121.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2449 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6269 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 34.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8462 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd pared 9.89% to Rs 7.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7722 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd dropped 9.85% to Rs 222.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

