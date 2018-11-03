JUST IN
Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net Loss of Kush Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.610.15 307 OPM %-11.48-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.13 85 PBT-0.04-0.15 73 NP-0.04-0.15 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

