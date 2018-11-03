Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 306.67% to Rs 0.61 croreNet Loss of Kush Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.610.15 307 OPM %-11.48-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.13 85 PBT-0.04-0.15 73 NP-0.04-0.15 73
