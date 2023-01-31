L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 1778.47 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 33.39% to Rs 95.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 1778.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1368.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1778.471368.22 30 OPM %9.3210.91 -PBDT165.50132.81 25 PBT133.39102.95 30 NP95.2771.42 33
