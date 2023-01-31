L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 1778.47 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 33.39% to Rs 95.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 1778.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1368.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1778.471368.229.3210.91165.50132.81133.39102.9595.2771.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)