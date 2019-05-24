Sterling Tools standalone net profit declines 37.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 118.30 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools declined 37.76% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 118.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 44.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 512.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales118.30131.19 -10 512.20452.91 13 OPM %13.6815.73 -16.7820.02 - PBDT16.3021.22 -23 88.6492.51 -4 PBT11.2616.97 -34 69.5974.92 -7 NP7.3511.81 -38 44.8648.66 -8
