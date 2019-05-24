Sterling Tools standalone net profit declines 37.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 118.30 crore

Net profit of declined 37.76% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 118.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 44.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 512.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

118.30131.19512.20452.9113.6815.7316.7820.0216.3021.2288.6492.5111.2616.9769.5974.927.3511.8144.8648.66

