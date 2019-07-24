Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 29635.95 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 21.22% to Rs 1472.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1214.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 29635.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 27004.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales29635.9527004.77 10 OPM %18.2116.34 -PBDT3228.772707.35 19 PBT2767.312102.63 32 NP1472.581214.78 21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

