Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Ruletronics
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the June 2019 quarter
CCI approves L&T's bid to acquire stake in Mindtree
-
Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 29635.95 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 21.22% to Rs 1472.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1214.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 29635.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 27004.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales29635.9527004.77 10 OPM %18.2116.34 -PBDT3228.772707.35 19 PBT2767.312102.63 32 NP1472.581214.78 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU