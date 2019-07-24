JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 46.63% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 28.71% to Rs 170.27 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats declined 46.63% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 28.71% to Rs 170.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 238.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales170.27238.84 -29 OPM %7.226.72 -PBDT11.8615.74 -25 PBT6.0510.78 -44 NP3.807.12 -47

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

