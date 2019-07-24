NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 962.70 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies rose 2.10% to Rs 87.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 85.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 962.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 824.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales962.70824.90 17 OPM %14.3915.94 -PBDT156.00151.50 3 PBT115.90120.30 -4 NP87.6085.80 2

