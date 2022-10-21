Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 1575.89 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 15.31% to Rs 232.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 1575.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1203.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1575.891203.48 31 OPM %28.4928.67 -PBDT409.91325.78 26 PBT328.07262.59 25 NP232.81201.90 15

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 15:44 IST

