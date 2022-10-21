Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 1575.89 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 15.31% to Rs 232.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 1575.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1203.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1575.891203.4828.4928.67409.91325.78328.07262.59232.81201.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)