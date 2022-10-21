Poonawalla Fincorp standalone net profit rises 75.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 454.86 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 75.83% to Rs 130.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 454.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 393.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.454.86393.4367.3459.75187.88110.60173.9598.35130.1774.03

