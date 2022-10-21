Poonawalla Fincorp standalone net profit rises 75.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 454.86 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 75.83% to Rs 130.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 454.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 393.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales454.86393.43 16 OPM %67.3459.75 -PBDT187.88110.60 70 PBT173.9598.35 77 NP130.1774.03 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU