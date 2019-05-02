LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of LGB Forge approves details pertaining to proposed rights issue
LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Forge Q3 profit up 36 pc at Rs 310 cr
Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 143.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 31.99 croreNet profit of LGB Forge reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 131.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.9926.74 20 131.6499.69 32 OPM %9.073.55 -6.611.57 - PBDT1.150.07 1543 5.26-1.16 LP PBT0.64-0.48 LP 2.06-3.18 LP NP0.64-0.48 LP 2.06-3.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU