LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net profit of LGB Forge reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 131.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.9926.74 20 131.6499.69 32 OPM %9.073.55 -6.611.57 - PBDT1.150.07 1543 5.26-1.16 LP PBT0.64-0.48 LP 2.06-3.18 LP NP0.64-0.48 LP 2.06-3.18 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:07 IST

