JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex soars 1181 pts, Nifty ends near 18,350; VIX slumps below 15 mark
Business Standard

Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance rose 77.78% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.13 31 OPM %47.0623.08 -PBDT0.230.05 360 PBT0.180.01 1700 NP0.480.27 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU