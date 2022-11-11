Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Libord Finance rose 77.78% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.13 31 OPM %47.0623.08 -PBDT0.230.05 360 PBT0.180.01 1700 NP0.480.27 78
