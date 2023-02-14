JUST IN
Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 152.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.54% to Rs 20.04 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 152.49% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.54% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0414.57 38 OPM %27.109.95 -PBDT6.652.67 149 PBT6.222.21 181 NP4.571.81 152

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

