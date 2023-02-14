Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 152.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 45.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter
Board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences approves NCDs issue of Rs 300 cr
Shakti Pumps gains after promoter entity acquires 12,000 shares from open market
-
Sales rise 37.54% to Rs 20.04 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries rose 152.49% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.54% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0414.57 38 OPM %27.109.95 -PBDT6.652.67 149 PBT6.222.21 181 NP4.571.81 152
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU