Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 152.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.54% to Rs 20.04 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 152.49% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.54% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.0414.5727.109.956.652.676.222.214.571.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)