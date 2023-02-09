JUST IN
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 335.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 579.42 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 335.69% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 579.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales579.42435.29 33 OPM %9.607.87 -PBDT60.3535.33 71 PBT40.5219.97 103 NP29.546.78 336

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:04 IST

