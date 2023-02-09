Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 335.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 579.42 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 335.69% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 579.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.579.42435.299.607.8760.3535.3340.5219.9729.546.78

