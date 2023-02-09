Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 335.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Lumax Inds hits the roof after Q2 PAT rises 2.2x YoY
Lumax Inds hits 52-week high as board to consider setting up unit in Chakan
Lumax Inds gains after board approves to setup greenfield project
Sical Multimodal & Rail Transport standalone net profit rises 335.05% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 579.42 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 335.69% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 579.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales579.42435.29 33 OPM %9.607.87 -PBDT60.3535.33 71 PBT40.5219.97 103 NP29.546.78 336
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU