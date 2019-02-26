Lupin launches generic Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP

-
ALSO READ
New vaccine to offer treatment for acne
Cadila Healthcare gains after USFDA nod to market acne drug
Lupin launches generic Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP in US market
Ensure Isotretinoin is sold by retailers on prescription by dermatologists only: DCGI
USFDA approved leukemia drug more effective than standard treatment
-
Lupin announced the launch of Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP 55mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
Lupin's Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP 55mg is a generic version of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Solodyn 55 mg.
It is indicated to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.
Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP, 55 mg (RLD: Solodyn) had annual sales of approximately USD 76.8 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU