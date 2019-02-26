JUST IN
Lupin launches generic Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP

Lupin announced the launch of Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP 55mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.

Lupin's Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP 55mg is a generic version of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Solodyn 55 mg.

It is indicated to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP, 55 mg (RLD: Solodyn) had annual sales of approximately USD 76.8 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

