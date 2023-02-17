Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its new injectable unit in Nagpur

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, India.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from 17 October 2022 to 29 October 2022.

