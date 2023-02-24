Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CESC Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2023.

CESC Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2023.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 8.08% to Rs 741.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7456 shares in the past one month.

CESC Ltd tumbled 6.65% to Rs 72.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd lost 5.58% to Rs 6086.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1972 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 5.11% to Rs 1312.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd fell 5.11% to Rs 358.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13840 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)