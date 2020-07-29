Madhav Marbles and Granites standalone net profit rises 89.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 16.33 crore

Net profit of Madhav Marbles and Granites rose 89.61% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.71% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 60.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.3317.0760.2877.149.869.964.069.313.502.448.0710.772.271.173.186.011.460.772.184.61

