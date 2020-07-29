Madhav Marbles and Granites standalone net profit rises 89.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Madhav Marbles and Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit rises 747.22% in the March 2020 quarter
Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.34% to Rs 16.33 croreNet profit of Madhav Marbles and Granites rose 89.61% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.71% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 60.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.3317.07 -4 60.2877.14 -22 OPM %9.869.96 -4.069.31 - PBDT3.502.44 43 8.0710.77 -25 PBT2.271.17 94 3.186.01 -47 NP1.460.77 90 2.184.61 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU