Volumes soar at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 November 2022.

Indigo Paints Ltd recorded volume of 19.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 207.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9192 shares. The stock lost 4.84% to Rs.1,424.00. Volumes stood at 4150 shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd registered volume of 76569 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13076 shares. The stock rose 4.06% to Rs.454.75. Volumes stood at 16068 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 5371 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1104 shares. The stock dropped 5.96% to Rs.1,235.00. Volumes stood at 538 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd registered volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77651 shares. The stock slipped 5.43% to Rs.579.45. Volumes stood at 92246 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 32.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.22% to Rs.49.55. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.

