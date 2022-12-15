Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 6.19 points or 0.07% at 9188.26 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, General Insurance Corporation of India (up 6.33%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 5.92%),UCO Bank (up 5.26%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 5.15%),PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 3.54%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.21%), Bank of India (up 3.12%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.93%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 2.85%).

On the other hand, Summit Securities Ltd (down 2.14%), IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 1.51%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.03 or 0.4% at 62426.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.1 points or 0.39% at 18587.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.22 points or 0.11% at 30018.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.72 points or 0.16% at 9331.11.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)