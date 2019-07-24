Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 66.34% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 2821.88 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 66.34% to Rs 108.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 322.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 2821.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2292.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales2821.882292.72 23 OPM %50.8262.75 -PBDT201.39504.60 -60 PBT159.95488.42 -67 NP108.46322.27 -66
